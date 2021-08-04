Jennifer Aniston is being chastised on Twitter for severing ties with people who refuse to be vaccinated.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the “Friends” star claimed that she had lost a lot of people who refused or refused to admit whether or not they had been vaccinated. Aniston believes that disclosing one’s vaccination status is a “professional obligation.”

Her stance on immunization has elicited diverse reactions from Twitter users. Some agreed with her, while others argued that it shouldn’t get to the point where she needs to cut people out of her life because of it. Many people appeared to scoff and doubt Aniston’s statement, claiming that they wouldn’t believe her because of her relationship status. Aniston is now unmarried, although has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux in the past.

“Jennifer Aniston isn’t interested in making friends with anyone who hasn’t gotten the vaccine. As if this nonsense is so essential that anyone will reconsider their views on vaccinations. And I pity her, but now I see why Brad Pitt dumped her: she’s a [email protected]…. One critic wrote, “That’s more than half.”

“It’s a shame that people are isolating themselves from friends and relatives because of their vaccination status. For something they may never receive, but if they do, they have a 99.7% recovery rate. Another person said, “Jennifer Aniston is an idiot.”

“I wouldn’t listen to Aniston’s counsel. With a laughing emoji, a third commenter remarked, “She doesn’t appear to have many stable connections, especially with guys.”

“Forgive me for ignoring this former TV sitcom star and twice-divorced box office disaster’s advice. Yes, Jen, you should turn your back on friends and family members who have the fortitude to do what is best for them. With a sarcastic face with rolling eyes emoji, a fourth netizen remarked, “You’re a real ‘friend.”

“Ugh, I don’t drop pals who haven’t been vaccinated. I have a wonderful buddy who is dealing with major health concerns and is undergoing surgery. Her doctor informed her that she would be unable to receive the immunization. That is a proven fact. So, even though I can’t see her, we’ll always be friends. “Bye Jen, I’m not interested in having you as a friend,” a fifth added.

Despite the backlash directed at the star of “The Morning Show,” many people backed Aniston since vaccination is a requirement for them. Several people applauded her for being courageous in cutting ties with individuals who refused to get vaccinated.

One person said, “Same,” indicating that she agreed with Aniston’s decision.

