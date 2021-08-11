Jennifer Aniston Honors Ex Justin Theroux With A Sweet Birthday Tribute: “Truly One Of A Kind”

Jennifer Aniston demonstrated that she and her ex-husband Justin Theroux are still close by posting a nice birthday message to him on social media.

On Tuesday, Theroux turned 50, and he received a special shout-out from the “Friends” alum. In August 2015, the two married, but three years later, they divorced.

Aniston, 52, uploaded a snapshot of the “Mosquito Coast” star in a suit with his dog, Kuma, in the background on her Instagram Story. She added a Christmas emoji to the post and said, “Happy Birthday JT.”

Aniston tweeted a second photo of Theroux, who appeared to be on vacation and was shirtless, wearing a gold ring and a white Nike visor. “A true one-of-a-kind piece. She wrote, “I Love You!”

Fans reacted positively to Aniston’s remark, with some taking to Twitter to praise the former couple’s relationship.

One commenter remarked, “If Jen were to get back together with one of her ex-husbands, I would select Justin Theroux.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “Heaven forbid exes stay pals.”

“The best thing Jennifer Aniston has done this month is still admitting she’s cut the anti-vaxxers out of her life, but giving us with this photo of Justin Theroux on his birthday is now a close second,” a third netizen tweeted with the actor’s shirtless photo.

“I understand Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are friends, but friends don’t share shirtless images of each other on their Instagram stories!!” Rachel Simon penned the piece.

Following their breakup, Aniston and Theroux remained friends. When Aniston celebrates her birthday on Feb. 11, years after they split up, the actor, like his ex, continues to send her birthday messages.

On Aniston’s 52nd birthday in February, Theroux was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to her on social media.

On his Instagram Stories, the actor shared a never-before-seen black-and-white portrait of his ex with the comment, “Happy Birthday.”

In 2019, the ex-couple spent Thanksgiving with several of her friends at her home.

In a cover article for Esquire’s April/May 2021 issue, the actor opened up about their romance earlier this year.

Theroux added, “I would say we’ve remained friends.” “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other every now and then.” We communicate using FaceTime. We communicate via text. Whether you like it or not, we didn’t have a spectacular breakup, and we still love one other.”

In 2019, Theroux told The New York Times that their breakup was the “most compassionate separation.”

