Jennifer Aniston Discusses Difficult ‘Friends’ Reunion, ‘Hurtful’ Personal Life Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the difficulties she had while filming the “Friends” reunion, as well as the accusations that have swirled around her personal life.

The 52-year-old actress claimed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that director Ben Winston was the one who persuaded her and her “Friends” co-stars to film the reunion, which aired on HBO Max in May. However, she admitted that filming had its own set of difficulties, saying, “Time travel is difficult.” While Aniston expected the reunion to be “pleasant,” she admitted that she became upset while filming and had to leave the set “at certain times.”

The actress, who played Rachel Green on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, said that being on set brought back painful memories of her going through “the most difficult moment” of her life.

Despite this, Aniston stated she had “so much fun” with her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

In addition to the cast’s great chemistry, the “Morning Show” actor recalled that when they were renegotiating their contracts, the studio threatened that “Friends” would only be able to continue with four of its six stars. “‘What?’ we exclaimed. Can you do it? ‘Who do you think you can get rid of, Rachel or Joey?’ Then it was like, ‘No they can’t, wake up,’ and other things like that “Aniston took part in the conversation.

Aniston was also asked about how the media’s focus on her personal life has affected her profession throughout the interview. She said that she used to take pregnancy rumors and the belief that “she chose profession over kids” “quite personally.” “”You have no idea what’s going on with me personally, physically, why I can’t… can I have kids?” it’s like. They had no idea what happened, and it was quite painful and unpleasant “she clarified

Dolly Parton, according to Aniston, is an example of a celebrity who does not have children. She did say, however, that “no one has tried to put [Parton] in a white picket fence,” which she said is the difference between her and the singer. Aniston gradually learnt to disregard the allegations. “You try to disappear as much as possible, you have fun, you play these strange parts, you don’t give an s—t, you enjoy yourself, you remember that you have a beautiful group of friends and your life is wonderful, and you do the best that you can,” she said.

