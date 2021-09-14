Jennifer Aniston Discloses Whether She Will Remarry After Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston wants to find love again, but she isn’t interested in marrying for the third time.

Aniston, 52, was asked about dating and marriage while promoting the second season of her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” on “People (The TV Show!). At this point in her life, the “Friends” alum noted that she prioritizes being with a “great relationship.”

She stated of marriage, “It’s not on my radar.”

“I’m looking for a fantastic mate with whom I can share a wonderful life and have a good time with. All we can hope for is that. It isn’t necessary to have it written down in legal documents.”

Between 2000 to 2005, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt. The actress moved on with Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015, years after their breakup. She divorced the star of “Leftovers” two years later.

Aniston provided a positive response when asked if she thought relationships between prominent celebrities and non-public individuals might work during the interview, and she hinted that her next engagement might not be with someone in the entertainment world.

The actress explained, “I mean, it’s happened.”

“That’s what I’m aiming for, and it’s not necessarily someone from the industry. That would be wonderful.”

Aniston’s most recent romantic relationship was with her “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer. Both celebs, though, have refuted the dating allegations.

The romance rumors surfaced after Aniston and Schwimmer revealed in May’s “Friends” reunion special that they developed a crush on each other during the show’s early seasons.

According to Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the comedy series, “it was like two ships passing because one of us was constantly in a relationship and we never crossed that border.” That was something we respected.”

“Honestly, I remember saying to David one time, ‘It’s going to be such a shame if the first time you and I truly kiss is going to be on national television,’” the Rachel Green actress continued. Sure enough, it was in that coffee shop when we first kissed.”

Aniston said she is currently focusing on her career, her friends, and her pets, which include a schnauzer mix named Clyde and a pit-bull mix named Clyde. Sophie and Lord Chesterfield, a Great Pyrenees mix who was recently rescued.

“I’m in a very serene environment. She previously stated, “I have a career that I enjoy, I have people in my life that are everything to me, and I have lovely pets.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.