Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are among the guests for Ellen DeGeneres’ final season.

Ellen DeGeneres’ final season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is slated to premiere with a star-studded guest roster that includes Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian.

The 63-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the celebrity lineup for Season 19, which premieres on September 13.

Jennifer Aniston, who initially appeared on the show in 2003, will appear in the upcoming season. Aniston will make her 23rd appearance on the show.

“Did you guess right?” DeGeneres tweeted after asking fans to identify the list of celebs who would appear in the last season. Here are the people who will be joining me for the first time this week! On September 13th, it all begins. #EllensFinalSeason.”

Jimmy Kimmel, who will attend her show for the 20th anniversary, and Kim Kardashian, who will make her first TV appearance since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” went off the air, are among the star guests.

Tiffany Haddish, who has previously attended the show 14 times and hosted it seven times in the comedian’s absence, will also make an appearance during the final season’s opening week.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“I love Jennifer Aniston, but I feel you’re incredibly lucky you can even get anyone to come on your show,” one user remarked. You are a jerk who does not deserve a forum on which to continue your bullying. #goodriddance.”

Another commenter expressed their gratitude for the broadcast, saying, “I wish your show was prolonged by another few years.” We don’t get all of the TV in Australia because we don’t live in America. As a result, your show is crucial.”

The final season is scheduled to reminisce on prior seasons and all of the wonderful experiences, including a family who appeared on the show with an amazing compassion tale.

“This is a beautiful reminder of the rippling impact a selfless deed can have,” the comedian captioned the video on Twitter on Wednesday.

DeGeneres declared earlier this year that her talk show will cease in 2022 because it no longer challenges her. Due to the forthcoming final season, it will be broadcast live with a fully vaccinated audience.