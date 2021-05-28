Jennie Garth on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Came Off Like a ‘Republican Mom’ and ‘Couldn’t Stand Her,’ Aja reminisces

Aja, a rapper and drag performer, claimed that actor Jennie Garth was the only guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race they didn’t like during the season – and it wasn’t because of Garth’s shade directed at Tiffani Thiessen.

Garth, who co-starred with actress Tori Spelling, acted like a “Republican mom” throughout her time on the show, according to Aja, and seemed uneasy about being on it. “It was awkward because they were trying to get me in Peppermint to make out,” Aja said on David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope. “After that, we’d make out. Then they were like, ‘Oh, you’re making us feel uneasy.’ ‘Why the f**k would you ask us to make out?’ I wondered.

On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Jennie Garth came across as a “Republican mom.”

Garth’s reaction did not amuse Aja. Aja continued, “Like, you know, just like, OK, I got it.” “We’re on TV, yet you’re just six feet away,” she says. “I’ll sneak up on you.”

Garth was the show’s only guest judge who had such a terrible impact. “I forgot about most of them anyway,” Aja explained. “But Jenny Garth, I couldn’t bear her,” she said. She simply came across as a Republican mother. And I was like, “Oh my God, this is so annoying.”

Meanwhile, Aja recalls that on the show, Spelling was a lot nicer and easy to deal with. They said, "Tori was nice." "Much nicer. Without a doubt. Tori had a sweetheart's demeanor. Jennie Garth was the one. After that, she got a lot of flack. People were making derogatory remarks about her. She then abruptly stated that she was blaming the edit. They edited her in a way that she described as "very misunderstood" or "terrible." And I was simply thinking,…