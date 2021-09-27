Jennie from Blackpink freaks out over a creepy doll from the Netflix series “Squid Game.”

After visiting the set of the enormously popular Netflix series, Blackpink’s Jennie was given a “Squid Game” doll, which gave her the creeps.

Jennie shared two items she received from Netflix Korea in a series of Instagram stories on Saturday. The “How You Like That” singer debuted a green “Squid Games” jacket in the first box. She posted a snapshot of it with three black hearts as a caption.

The head of the eerie doll from the popular series was revealed in the second package.

A photo of Jennie’s Instagram story with the gifts was tweeted by Twitter user @blackpinkfuls.

“Netflix Series, Squid Game, sent this to Jennie! @blackpink,” the Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, Koreaboo also featured the 25-year-old “Boombayah” singer’s reaction to the gift she received from the streaming site. “No…stop…don’t turn around @hoooooyeon,” she captioned her post after revealing the eerie doll’s head.

In the program, a frightening doll with pigtails and an orange clothing emerges as the figure who tells the players when to stop or move in relation to the activities.

After a recent visit to the set of the popular thriller series, Jennie, who is acquainted with actress Jung Ho-Yeon, who plays Saebyeok or Player No. 067, received the gift. According to Soompi, Jennie had previously sent a coffee truck to the site to congratulate her beloved buddy on her role in the series.

On Monday, Jung shared a photo of herself and the famous Blackpink member lounging on one of the set’s most recognizable elements on her Instagram profile.

Jennie and Jung are seen in the snap flashing the iconic peace sign and smiling broadly for the camera. With two hearts and the dancing fairy emoji, Jung captioned the photo.

According to Variety in an exclusive report, “Squid Game” is the first K-Drama to become Netflix’s top show in the United States.

The Netflix original series follows a group of people who sign up for seemingly easy yet deadly games in exchange for a large monetary prize. The games are hosted by mysterious hostesses dressed in masks and wearing red overalls who entice competitors with the promise of a $40 million prize.

On Sept. 19, the show was ranked No. 8 among the top 10 most popular Netflix shows in the United States. “Squid Game” rose to No. 2 on September 20 and was at No. 1 by September 21, according to Variety.

“Squid Game” began at No. 2 in South Korea and quickly rose to No. 1 inside a day. Washington Newsday Brief News.