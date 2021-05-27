Jenni ‘JWoww’ from ‘Floribama Shore’ Farley Offers Her Opinions on the Cast

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is a Jersey Shore original housemate. Who better than she and her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars to host the Floribama Shore reunion special than she and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who recently received MTV’s Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award?

Over the phone, I spoke with Farley about hosting the Floribama Shore reunion special. We had to inquire about her impressions on the cast. What “JWoww” has to say about the Floribama Shore roommates is as follows.

Season 4 of ‘Floribama Shore’ will air tonight.

On MTV tonight, Farley and her Jersey Shore close buddy “Snooki” will host the second half of the Floribama Shore reunion. The reunion, which is a first for the Floribama Shore roommates, causes the actors to reflect on a season that was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Will Gus Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni be able to put their hatred behind them once and for all? Fans will have to wait and see what happens.

‘JWoww’ adores the cast of ‘Floribama Shore’ because they are the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast from ’12 years ago.’

Farley had never met any of the Floribama Shore roommates before to taping the reunion special, which was ironic. She told Showbiz, “That was my first time meeting them all, and man, do I adore them.”

“I never imagined I’d say that, but they’re like us 12 years ago, just trying to figure out who they are,” the Reality Royalty winner added. Floribama Shore, like Jersey Shore, threw eight strangers into a house for the summer. The housemates, like the stars of Jersey Shore, have created a particular bond that no one can break.

