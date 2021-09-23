Jennette McCurdy’s fans are concerned about the former actress after seeing her new photos: ‘Is she okay?’

Jennette McCurdy used social media to publish photos from her ongoing one-woman performance. However, after seeing her most recent images, many fans expressed their fear for her safety rather than being eager for her performance.

The 29-year-old singer and former actress is presently working on a one-woman performance titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which she’s been pushing on social media, particularly Instagram.

This week, McCurdy took to Instagram to share photos from her show, as well as alert her followers that she has decided to add one more performance to her schedule, which will take place on Friday.

Instead of expressing their joy for the former Nickelodeon star’s final episode, most of them couldn’t help but comment on McCurdy’s appearance in the photos, claiming that she has obviously lost weight recently.

One fan commented on McCurdy’s Monday post, “Is she okay?”

“Isn’t she eerily thin?” Another person spoke up.

“Are you eating correctly, Jennette?” [You] appear to be quite frail. Another follower remarked on another image she posted Tuesday, “Not a terrible thing, just hope [you]are] healthy.”

Since McCurdy has not answered to any of the requests, some fans have taken it upon themselves to respond.

“Unfortunately, it looks her eating disorder has resurfaced,” one person said.

“She is in excellent health. She has an eating disorder, which is why she is so thin. “However, she was able to recover,” another clarified.

During an appearance on the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” in July, the former “iCarly” star boldly came up about her battle with eating disorders. During the conversation, she revealed that anorexia was first taught to her by her mother, Debra McCurdy.

She stated of her late mother, who died in 2013 after a 17-year struggle with cancer, “My mum was the person who introduced me to anorexia, actually.” When her mother first introduced the concept to her at an early age, she simply dubbed it “calorie restriction,” according to McCurdy.

“I had never heard the term ‘anorexia’ until… “A year later, after I had lost X amount of weight and was rail-thin, I overheard a doctor conversing with my mother, and it sounded like a dinosaur to me,” she recalled.

McCurdy had previously written an op-ed for HuffPost in 2019, in which she freely discussed her battles with eating disorders. She revealed in her essay. Brief News from Washington Newsday.