Jennette McCurdy Debuts with Novel ‘Half His Age’ Amid Continued Creative Evolution

After making waves with her 2022 memoir, *I’m Glad My Mom Died*, Jennette McCurdy is stepping into the world of fiction with her debut novel, *Half His Age*. Released on January 20, 2026, the provocative novel explores the complexities of power dynamics and consent, centering on a 17-year-old girl, Waldo, and her illicit relationship with a married English teacher. This daring narrative marks McCurdy’s ongoing transition from former child star to a multifaceted storyteller.

From Memoir to Fiction: McCurdy’s Bold New Chapter

Appearing on *Live with Kelly and Mark* on the book’s release day, McCurdy discussed her creative journey and the challenges of transitioning from memoir to fiction. She reflected on the personal nature of her writing, acknowledging that the explicit content in *Half His Age* is not meant to shock but to tell an honest, uncomfortable truth. “I’m never writing something that’s intentionally provocative,” McCurdy shared. “The story is a reflection of reality, and I hope it sparks essential conversations.”

McCurdy, 33, originally began writing *Half His Age* at the age of 24 while traveling in Japan. The manuscript sat unfinished until after the massive success of her memoir, which has sold over 3 million copies and spent more than 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list. In addition, Apple TV is adapting the memoir into a series starring Jennifer Aniston as McCurdy’s mother—a choice McCurdy has called deeply meaningful.

Despite the emotional weight of her memoir, McCurdy’s focus remains on pushing boundaries as a novelist and filmmaker. She’s also penned the script for the film adaptation of *Half His Age* and plans to direct the project herself, emphasizing her desire to control how her stories are told. “These are my stories, and I want to make sure they’re told the right way,” she said.

The novel’s exploration of mother-daughter relationships is deeply personal, drawn from McCurdy’s own complicated upbringing. “I’ll always write mother-daughter dynamics in a complicated, messy way,” she admitted. This theme runs throughout *Half His Age*, where Waldo’s strained relationship with her mother plays a central role alongside the controversial romance.

McCurdy’s career shift from child star to novelist and filmmaker continues to surprise and inspire. First known for her role as Sam Puckett on *iCarly*, McCurdy has distanced herself from her acting past, focusing instead on raw, honest storytelling. With multiple projects, including her directorial debut and the continued development of the *I’m Glad My Mom Died* adaptation, McCurdy is clearly committed to her craft and her personal evolution.

As she continues to challenge herself and her audience, McCurdy remains dedicated to using writing as a means of empowerment. “Writing was where I found my voice and… my power,” she stated, reflecting on how far she’s come from her days as a Nickelodeon star.