Jenna Ushkowitz, star of ‘Glee,’ marries David Stanley in Los Angeles.

Jenna Ushkowitz shared the news of her wedding to David Stanley on Instagram on Sunday.

Ushkowitz posted a snapshot of herself smiling at the camera while standing with her husband. Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal designed the actress’s wedding gown, which she looked magnificent in. Stanley, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in his Hugo Boss tuxedo.

Before tagging the photographer, she wrote in the caption, “Mr and Mrs Stanley 7.24.21 The MOST wonderful day getting to marry this is man.” “We are ecstatic to have all of our wedding details published in Brides’ first-ever digital issue… keep tuned.”

In an interview with the bridal magazine Brides, the actress discussed the couple’s special day.

The 35-year-old actress told Brides, “We were ecstatic and so glad that we didn’t have to rush our wedding and that we got to experience the day of our dreams.” “We were able to share it with our friends and family because it was such a wonderful gift.”

Ushkowitz went on to say that she and her husband had “always dreamed of a smaller wedding,” but that “with COVID, we definitely had to drop back more than we expected.”

She told the publication, “Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us.” “We were able to focus our planning and guarantee that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change since we set the expectation from the start that we had to limit guests.”

Hinge, an online dating app, was where the pair met for the first time. They started dating in 2018 and are planning to marry in August 2020.

Last year, the actress flaunted her engagement ring in a shot. In the caption, she said, “Yes, a million times, yes.”

Ushkowitz shared a romantic remark on Instagram to commemorate their second anniversary, prompting the engagement news.

“It’s been two years of getting to know you, traveling, and laughing with you. She said in the caption, “2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love, and 2 years of forming our small family.” “I can’t wait for the days, months, and years ahead. “Mi amor, happy anniversary.”

Tina Cohen-role Chang’s on “Glee” is played by Ushkowitz. She’ll next be seen in the comedy film “Rosé All Day,” directed by Marla Sokoloff and written by Katie Amanda Keane.