Jenna Fischer’s Real Name Will Astound Fans of “The Office”

Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam Beesly on The Office, is well-known. However, many fans are unaware that Jenna is not the genuine first name of one of The Office’s cast members. Jenna is merely a moniker. Find out what name the actor’s parents named her at birth, as well as how her personal life affected her part on The Office.

Regina Fischer is Jenna Fischer’s real name.

The Office viewers now know Fischer’s first name isn’t Jenna, thanks to a tweet from 2020. The tweet states, “Today I realized @jennafischer’s real name is Regina.” “Now I’m curious as to how she came up with the name Jenna?! I checked, and Jenna is not her middle name.”

My parents just referred to me as Jenna. It was my moniker from the beginning.

January 21, 2020 — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer)

Showrunners for ‘The Office’ used a ‘Candy Bag’ to come up with Talking Heads ideas.

Fischer saw the tweet and replied with an explanation for why she goes by Jenna. “My parents just always called me Jenna,” the actor says. “From the first day it was my nickname.”

Fischer’s full name is Regina Marie “Jenna” Fischer. She was born to Anne and James Fischer in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but raised in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pam from ‘The Office’ was influenced heavily by Jenna Fischer’s life

As discussed on Office actor Brian Baumgartner’s podcasts An Oral History of The Office and The Office Deep Dive, Fischer shares a special connection with her role on the show. After she landed the part, Fischer came up with a “Book of Pam.”

In her character notes, Fischer created Pam’s backstory, including how she and Roy Anderson (David Denman) met. Fischer’s input was used in other ways on The Office, too.

