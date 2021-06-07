Jenna Fischer said Steve Carell’s emotional performance in one iconic scene in “The Office” still makes her “tear up.”

When Steve Carell made an emotional acting choice in an iconic Season 2 episode of The Office, the cast, who had no idea he’d play it emotionally, were moved to tears. During an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the incident, and the two admitted that they still get caught up when they see Carell in action.

During this moment on ‘The Office,’ Steve Carell opted to cry.

Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the season 2 episode “Office Olympics,” in which Michael Scott (Carell) took time off work to buy a condo, on a December 2019 episode of Office Ladies. Employees would play… a series of office-centric Olympic-style activities while the boss was abroad. When Michael and Dwight returned to Dunder Mifflin, the tournament was called off.

Jim, on the other hand, decided to conduct the closing ceremony, awarding Michael a medal for successfully closing on his property. As the ceremony comes to a close, he is moved by the touching gesture and tears up.

The players, on the other hand, had no idea Carell would be so emotional at the time and were moved to tears by the actor’s beautiful reaction.

“Steve gave such an incredible performance, whereas Michael cries,” Kinsey said. “He’s made this life-changing decision to buy a condo. He’s overwhelmed by the love and support he’s receiving from his office family… the office family is his family, and he’s in tears.”

“And we had no idea when we were filming it that Steve was going to be emotional,” she added. “As a result, we’re all staring at him. And he started crying, and I started crying as well.”

Kinsey described the scene as “moving,” saying it was “just sort of his honest portrayal of this individual.” And Steve is incredible.”

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.