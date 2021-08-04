Jenna Dewan defends Channing Tatum following his pregnancy remarks, saying, “My words were distorted for clicks.”

Jenna Dewan has attacked internet news outlets for allegedly misrepresenting her recent announcement on Channing Tatum’s pregnancy. After media allegations painted her ex-husband in a negative light, the actress and dancer made a statement on Tuesday.

Dewan made news on Monday after making comments about their daughter Everly around the time she gave birth. She talked about how tough it was to give delivery without Tatum by her side on the “Dear Gabby” podcast. Her then-husband was unavailable “for the most part” due to his work schedule at the time, leaving her, “my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks,” she claimed.

“That was incredibly difficult because it was such a long day,” the “Step Up” star recalled. “I had her on set with me all the time. It was simply extremely difficult. And I’d say I had a lot of postpartum anxiety. It seemed as if I couldn’t stop. You know, you’re up a number of times in the middle of the night and then you’re at work all day. It was crazy because I was breastfeeding, pumping, and I wasn’t with a partner,” she continued.

Following her comments, the press picked up on them and created stories portraying Tatum as an absentee parent and husband. Dewan took to social media on Tuesday to clarify her views, defending Tatum and claiming that her recent interview was “distorted.”

“It’s sad that multiple media sites have taken an essential conversation about a woman’s experience with postpartum difficulties and extracted lines to make it look that I was bashing my daughter’s father, which I would never do,” Dewan wrote.

“We both encountered hardships as working parents at the time, but I only speak for myself and not for him. Anyone who actually listens to the interview, which I encourage everyone to do, will notice that my comments have been twisted for clicks and to spread fake, salacious rumor with no respect for the actual persons involved or the message intended,” she concluded.

Dewan and Tatum initially met on the set of “Step Up” in 2006. They married in 2009 and announced their divorce in 2018.