Jenna Dewan claims Channing Tatum was an absentee father during the birth of her daughter Everly.

Jenna Dewan, an actress, author, and dancer, has spoken out about the challenges she encountered after the birth of her daughter, Everly.

The “Step Up” actress said that she was alone after giving birth to Everly in 2013 on the latest edition of Dear Media’s podcast “Dear Gabby.” Channing Tatum, her ex-husband, was not there at the moment.

Calum, the 40-year-old actress’s son, was born last year with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan seemed sentimental while discussing her postpartum experience.

She explained that she had to fly to the sets of “Witches Of East End” with her newborn kid on her own because Tatum was preoccupied with his own business.

She added, “I had to travel with her and Chan wasn’t accessible to be with us for the most part at the time.” “So it was just me, my doula, and Evie on our own for six weeks.”

She also stated that balancing her profession and parenting was difficult. “That was quite difficult because it was such a long period of time,” she explained. “I had her on set with me all the time. It was just extremely challenging.”

The actress even suffered from postpartum depression. “And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety, it was like, I just never stopped,” she says. You know, you’re up a number of times in the middle of the night and then you’re at work all day. It was crazy because I was breastfeeding, pumping, and I wasn’t with a partner.”

After a decade together, the “American Horror Story” alum and Tatum divorced in 2018. In 2013, her daughter was born.

“This time around, I was so grounded, even though the world was wild, I was home and in this love nest, and it was different,” Dewan said of welcoming her second child amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Jenna, who is now engaged to Kazee, says the COVID-19 outbreak has prevented her from planning her wedding.

She told The Knot last week, “It’s really weird, we hadn’t even had a chance to chat much about our wedding.” “I had Callum a month after we got engaged, and then [coronavirus]quarantine started a week later. We simply put everything on hold.”