Jenelle Evans, star of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ gives an update on her and David Eason’s marriage: ‘Super Peaceful.’

Jenelle Evans has provided an upbeat report on her and husband David Eason’s current situation.

Since exchanging “I do’s” four years ago, the “Teen Mom 2” alum and her husband have faced a number of challenges, including a split and Evans’ allegations of abuse, which resulted in a temporary restraining order against Eason in 2019. The couple has now reconciled, and the former MTV star claims that their romance is still going strong.

Evans told E! News this week, “We’ve been doing extremely well lately, and our relationship now feels super tranquil.”

Evans also revealed some specifics regarding their children’s winter plans. Ensley, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, is the couple’s only child. With his ex, Eason has a daughter named Maryssa. Evans has two boys from prior relationships: Kaiser, 7, and Jace, 12.

“We’ve been thinking of taking the kids tubing in the mountains soon,” she continued, “but we haven’t made up our minds yet.” “As for David and me, we make it a point to take time for ourselves and go on date evenings.” We’ll even book an Airbnb and do a staycation on occasion.” In August, the reality star shared a photo from a family outing on Instagram. She mentioned in the post that they had been celebrating Jace’s 12th birthday all weekend.

Evans said her sons are “doing well” in an interview with E! News. Kaiser has recently become interested in wearing school uniforms and now wears a blazer jacket every day, which the mother of three thinks “very cute and humorous.” Jace, on the other hand, has “gotten into hunting lately around our farm,” according to Evans. Evans said in January that Jace had moved in with her after allegedly misbehaving while living with her mother, Barbara. However, shortly after announcing the news, the reality star revealed that her mother had returned Jace.

Evans and her mother have been fighting for full custody of the former’s firstborn child for years. The “Teen Mom” star revealed that she only sees Jace on weekends.

Evans also admitted to E! News in March that she and her mother were “not on speaking terms,” and that they only spoke while picking up or dropping off Jace.

“There’s a lot of stuff she’s done behind closed doors that’s surfaced recently that I’ve just found out about, and it makes me feel incredibly nervous and sad,” she continued.

“As a result, I’m keeping my distance from her right now, especially because we’re going to court,” she says. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.