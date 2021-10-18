Jen Shah’s claim that she called federal agents on her has Meredith Marks ‘upset’ and ‘offended.’

Meredith Marks is responding to Jen Shah’s claims that she called federal investigators on the suspected fraudster on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Shah, 48, confronted Marks, 49, in an explosive teaser for “RHSLC” Season 2 published in August, accusing her co-star of being involved in her March arrest.

Marks stated in a new interview with Page Six that the dinner when Shah made the accusation against her was considerably more dramatic than the teaser suggested.

Marks told the site, “There was a lot of other stuff going on that you’ll see at that dinner that I was already kind of put on guard about.” “As a result, I was taken aback at first, completely taken aback. Then I became a little irritated because I was like, ‘You know what? Not just Jen, but all of the women who are saying this are aware that the inquiry began, oh, nine years ago. That was, like, public knowledge.'” The jewelry designer claimed that having so many fingers pointing at her made her feel “a little bit attacked,” and that she thought her co-stars were purposefully picking on her during the dinner.

Marks went on to say that the charges “came out of nowhere” and that she was “upset and outraged” at the time.

Shah was detained by federal investigators in March for allegedly defrauding elderly victims in a telemarketing scam that spanned from 2012 to the end of March this year. The alleged scheme she ran with co-conspirators spanned six states and garnered her $5 million in cash.

In April, Shah pleaded not guilty to allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. Page Six said that she was released on a $1 million bond. The date of her trial has been fixed for March 2022.

In June, she requested that the accusations against her be dismissed, saying that her “dry” contact lenses caused her to inadvertently relinquish her Miranda rights.

Shah was apprehended when the women were on set filming a cast excursion.

Marks was not there during the arrest, but her co-stars in the “RHSLC” Season 2 trailer looked certain that she was involved because she allegedly knew too much.

“It appears that you may have had something to do with Jen’s indictment,” Whitney Rose tells Marks.

Shah then erupts at Marks, yelling.