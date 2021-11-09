Jemima Khan, a close friend of Princess Diana, explains why she left Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’

Despite the show’s success, Princess Diana’s BFF Jemima Khan has quit Netflix’s “The Crown.”

According to The Sunday Times, Khan, 47, has joined the hit historical drama as a consultant for Season 5. Khan discussed her decision to participate in the show and why she chose to do so.

“It was critical to me that the latter years of my friend’s life be depicted correctly and compassionately, as has not often been the case in the past,” the England native remarked on Sunday.

According to her, creator Peter Morgan called her in 2019 and asked her to collaborate on the fifth season of “The Crown.” The episodes that required her involvement were about Princess Diana’s final year before her death in a car accident.

“I decided to contribute after much deliberation, having never spoken publicly about any of this before,” she continued.

From September 2020 through February 2021, Khan collaborated with Morgan on “the outline and scripts.” They included crucial moments in the late Princess of Wales’ life in the script, such as her romance with surgeon Hasnat Khan and Dodi-Al-Fayed, as well as Martin Bashir’s infamous “Panorama” interview. However, they ran into some problems, which caused Khan to depart the performance abruptly.

“When our cowriting agreement was not honored, and I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped,” the “American Crime Story” producer told the outlet, “I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”

Netflix has subsequently issued a statement in response to Khan’s comments. Khan has been a “friend, fan, and ardent public backer of ‘The Crown’ from season one,” according to the streaming site. She was also acknowledged by Netflix as one of the knowledgeable individuals that offered considerable background information for the historical drama TV series. The writing agreement, on the other hand, was disallowed.

In a response to the New York Times, Netflix claimed, “She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.”

For Seasons 5 and 6, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin had already portrayed the part. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret are played by Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville, respectively.

In November 2022, “The Crown” is likely to return to Netflix.