Jelena fans are attempting to sabotage Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Met Gala debut, and netizens are reacting.

On Monday, Bieber and Baldwin attended the Met Gala for the first time. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s supporters, who are still pulling for them despite the fact that he is already married to Baldwin, attempted to sabotage the couple’s night.

People were yelling “Selena” while Bieber and his wife were on the red carpet, according to a TikTok video provided by biebervelli. Bieber appeared to be trying to console his wife in the video. Several internet users disapproved of the way Jelena admirers acted.

One remarked, “These are the types of fans who make celebrities miserable.”

“This is too much THEY DATED DINOSAURS AGES AGO THEY MOVED ON I would be so irritated I would probably put the middle finger at people,” commented another.

A third TikTok member said, “This is why he seemed so worried and uncomfortable in all the images and videos.”

“Why can’t people get over them?” a former Jelena admirer wrote. “I enjoy them as a couple, but they’re over.”

The feeling was echoed by a number of Twitter users. It wasn’t appropriate for them to act that way in front of Bieber and his wife, especially since both Bieber and Gomez had moved on.

“How come Selena is happy, Justin is happy, and these Jelena followers won’t stop? It’s the year 2021. Just leave them alone. It’s beyond me what happened at the [M]eet [G]ala with Jelena fans yelling Selena’s name only to make Hailey and Justin uncomfortable. Justin has tied the knot! One Twitter user said, “He moved on.”

“I’m sorry, but Selena fans’ treatment of Hailey and Justin is horrible. In reality, Selena and Justin were not healthy for each other. They aren’t meant to be together. Tbh, Selena seems to have a lot of healing to do, and she probably doesn’t think they are either,” a second netizen remarked.

Bieber addressed the netizens who attacked his wife in a prior interview, insisting that his relationship with Gomez was better. What they were doing, according to the “Sorry” singer, was wrong.

Bieber addressed the netizens who attacked his wife in a prior interview, insisting that his relationship with Gomez was better. What they were doing, according to the "Sorry" singer, was wrong.

Page Six cited him as stating, "This terrible excuse of a human just pushed people on tape to basically go attack my wife urging people to say that my past relationship was better [and]so on and so forth." "It's incredibly difficult for me to take the high road when I see people like him try to inspire people to.