Jeff Schroeder says he’s learned from the offensive remark on ‘Big Brother 13′.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met on Big Brother more over ten years ago and have since married and welcomed two children into the world. Despite his memorable use of the Coup d’Etat and notable showmance, many BB watchers dislike Jeff as a result of an unpleasant comment he made during season 13. The talk show co-host has apologized and stated that he has learned from the experience after originally doubling down on his words.

Jeff Schroeder played on ‘Big Brother’ for two seasons.

Jeff Schroeder, an advertising salesman from Illinois, debuted on Big Brother 11 in 2009 and instantly became friends with houseguest Jordan Lloyd.

They were at the bottom of the house until America awarded him the Coup d’Etat, which he used to oust Jessie “Mr. Pectacular” Godderz, allegedly leading to Chima Simone’s outburst and eviction.

He kept his good standing until Kevin Campbell duped him into targeting an ally, then turned on him and evicted him the following episode.

As part of the Veteran alliance, Jeff and Jordan both returned for BB13. He was evicted on Double Eviction night, but she went on to win the game.

During ‘BB13,’ he made an insulting remark.

Jeff spent out in the HOH room with other houseguests, including Jordan and Kalia Booker, during the start of Season 13. The latter then went on to discuss Albus Dumbledore, a fictional character from the Harry Potter series, and why author J.K. Rowling wrote him as a gay man, which she has subsequently verified.

Jeff stood out, claiming that he believed she shouldn't have done so because he is the headmaster and "at school with tiny kids." When Kalia resisted, he advised her to quit trying to be "politically correct."