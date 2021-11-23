Jeff Johnson, star of the film “Tiger King,” commits suicide in front of his wife.

During a disagreement with his wife, “Tiger King” star Jeff Johnson killed himself. Johnson, the reptile trader who was profiled in the fourth episode of the hit Netflix series, died in an apparent suicide, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers were called to Johnson’s residence about 10 p.m. on Sept. 8 for an attempted suicide, according to police. During a fight with his wife, he allegedly committed suicide in their garage. Their two young children, ages 4 and 5, were there at the time of the occurrence.

Johnson did not die at the scene, according to police, and was taken to a hospital. He was, however, proclaimed dead not long after. He had no mental health history at the time of his death, according to the police report.

An attorney for “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic stated that he had discussed the event with Johnson’s widow, Charity. Details of their conversation, though, are kept under wraps.

Johnson’s death came just days after that of Erik Cowie, another “Tiger King” star. The zookeeper was discovered dead in New York City on September 3, and the medical examiner stated that he died of natural causes, namely “acute and persistent alcohol usage.” Season 2 of “Tiger King” was released on Netflix on November 17th. Joe Exotic, the show’s principal character, is now serving time in jail for hiring a hitman to assassinate animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Following his prostate cancer diagnosis, he was transported to a medical facility in North Carolina last week.

Joe said in a letter to the New York Post from prison that the second season of the show showed he is “innocent,” and that former US President Donald Trump was a fool for refusing to pardon him.

He wrote, “President Trump was an idiot not to pardon me.” “Millions of people hoped for it before the election because they know I’m innocent; much of this is in TK2, and it will be the same for President Biden; the world will know the truth, and he and Vice President Harris ran on justice and jail reform,” he stated.