Jeff Goldblum’s Upcoming Album Features Collaborations With Cynthia Erivo and More

Jeff Goldblum, the 73-year-old actor and musician, is set to release his fifth studio album, *Night Blooms*, on June 5, 2026. The album features an exciting roster of collaborators, including his *Wicked* co-star Cynthia Erivo, Charlie Puth, Dodie Clark, and jazz musician Melody Gardot. The record is a continuation of Goldblum’s musical journey with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Among the notable collaborations, Goldblum and Erivo will duet on a cover of “If I Only Had A Brain,” a song originally from the 1939 classic *The Wizard of Oz*. This track follows in the footsteps of many artists, such as Kelly Clarkson and Robbie Williams, who have performed their own renditions. The album’s first single, *Misty*, features Gardot and is a re-imagining of Erroll Garner’s iconic jazz composition.

Charlie Puth, known for his hit “Attention,” brings his signature style to *Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered*, a song originally by Rodgers and Hart from the 1957 musical *Pal Joey*. Puth, who also contributes five-part harmonies, joins a long list of celebrated artists who have covered this classic, including Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.

Continuing His Musical Legacy

Goldblum’s *Night Blooms* will follow his 2025 release *Still Blooming*, which featured collaborations with *Wicked* co-star Ariana Grande and Scarlett Johansson. Goldblum’s connection to the musical world is evident in his frequent partnerships with fellow actors and musicians, reflecting his enduring passion for jazz. In addition to Erivo’s *We’ll Meet Again* and Johansson’s *The Best Is Yet To Come*, Grande joined him on the track “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” for *Still Blooming*.

The actor’s foray into music began with his debut album *The Capitol Studio Sessions* in 2018, and he has since released *I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This* (2019) and *Plays Well With Others* (2023). His new album, *Night Blooms*, will be available through Fontana Records, marking another step in his flourishing music career alongside his acting legacy in films like *Jurassic Park* and *Wicked*.