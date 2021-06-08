Jeff Brazier: The greatest present you could ever offer to yourself is therapy, and it is the ultimate kind of self-care.

Even as it becomes more acceptable to publicly discuss mental health, research suggests that many men still believe they are unable to get assistance for conditions such as anxiety, despair, or loss.

After experiencing loss himself – assisting his two sons through the heartbreaking death of their mother, Jade Goody, in 2009 – TV host and podcast host Jeff Brazier wants to confront the stigma around men’s mental health.

Brazier, now 42, believes that men are under pressure to live up to old, poisonous stereotypes, which is forcing many to remain silent.

StrongMen (strongmen.org.uk), a bereavement charity, has discovered that 47 percent of men don’t disclose their true emotions due to a lack of confidence, and 1 in 4 men bottle up their feelings due to the age-old gender stereotype that showing weakness is “unmanly.”

We chatted with the former footballer on what it means to be a guy in today’s world and how accepting our feelings may help us grow as people.

Why do you believe males find it difficult to speak up?

“From a very young age, we’ve been taught to avoid weakness. Many of us find it natural to hide our deficiencies, fears, and vulnerabilities.

“What you see on the exterior never tells you the whole story about what’s happening on inside.

“People had enough stress and speed of life before, but now that we’ve had the epidemic, I’m genuinely worried about everyone – especially guys, because data suggests that half of us aren’t likely to tell anyone we’re struggling.”

Did you have trouble expressing your emotions when you were younger?

“When the boys’ mother died, I attempted to tough it out. I learnt to utilize optimism as a defense mechanism. It’s incredibly good at guaranteeing that you don’t have to deal with anything you don’t want to deal with because you can just march right through it.

“This is a problem I discovered later in life. (This is a brief piece.)