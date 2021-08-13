Jef Holm, alum of ‘Bachelor Nation,’ has filed a civil harassment restraining order against ex-roommate Robby Hayes.

Jef Holm, a former roommate on “Bachelor Nation,” has filed a lawsuit against Robby Hayes, who allegedly broke into his home many times and threatened him.

On Aug. 9, Holm filed a temporary civil harassment restraining order against Hayes in a Los Angeles court, prohibiting the accused from approaching Holm’s home or office. Starting on Aug. 30, the court granted Holm’s request for protection and ordered Hayes to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

In court records obtained by US Magazine, the “Bachelorette” season 8 winner revealed, “Robert used to live at my place but does not now.” “He continues to harass me on the grounds, and I don’t feel secure with him. He continues to threaten me and has not stopped to this day,” he added.

Hayes apparently claimed he needed to get into Holm’s house because he had goods there, but Holm replied, “He is not on the lease and is making me afraid.” “I was alone in my home when he entered unexpectedly and aggressively,” Holm said, referring to an event that occurred in July 2021. I felt quite unsafe when they started threatening me.”

When asked about his thoughts on the incident, Holm stated that he did not want their friendship to end in this manner. “To be honest, I’m still processing everything,” he told E! News. “The short story is that I welcomed Robby into my Venice apartment, which I was renting at the time and am now in the process of acquiring. As a buddy, I let him reside there rent-free for years. I urged him to leave when the living situation got hostile, but he refused,” he continued, adding that Hayes’ animosity continued for months, pushing him to pursue legal action.

Before competing on season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” Hayes starred in Jojo Fletcher’s “Bachelorette” season 12. Holm had encouraged him and fellow “Bachelor Nation” alum Chase McNary to move into his Venice Beach, California house, he stated in a 2017 interview with US Weekly.

He told the magazine at the time, “It’s like the stars were aligning.” “You only have one life, so why not enjoy it to the fullest? He went on to say, “We’re striking while the iron is hot.”