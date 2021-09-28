‘Jeen-Yuhs’: A Netflix documentary teaser shows Kanye West’s incredible rap skills from 2002.

Kanye West’s incredible rap talents from two decades ago are showcased in a new teaser for the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Jeen-Yuhs.” The teaser shows a clip of the “Donda” rapper rapping in 2002, which was released on YouTube over the weekend.

Inside what looked to be a conference room, Kanye rapped the lyrics of “Two Words” with fellow rapper Mos Def, while collaborator Consequence and actor Wood Harris sat with them. “Mos, can you spit a piece of that ‘Two Words’ sh-t?” Kanye asks Def in the video. He was apparently referring to their rumored track of the same name. The song was later included in Kanye’s debut album, “The College Dropout,” released in 2004.

As soon as Def ended his part in the song, Kanye took over, his enthusiasm increasing with each verse. Def even cheered him as he reached a crescendo at one point. The camera then zoomed away before returning to Kanye’s face as he continued to rap.

Years of unreleased film from Kanye collaborators Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah a.k.a. Coodie & Chike, who have been documenting Kanye’s performances since 1998 and wanting to make the documentary since 2002, are featured in “Jeen-Yuhs.” Coodie & Chike also directed the music video for “Two Words” in 2005 and followed the rapper through his presidential campaign in 2020.

While Kanye isn’t engaged in the production of the docuseries, he recently praised “Jeen-Yuhs” by uploading a photo of it on his Instagram account.

In 2022, Netflix will debut the three-part series.

Kanye West just released his ninth studio album, “Donda,” which was named after his late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58 due to complications from plastic surgery.

Kanye’s first release since his gospel album “Jesus is King,” which won Best Contemporary Christian Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, was released in 2019.

“Donda” was also his first album since his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian West ended in divorce in February.