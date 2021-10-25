Jed Mercurio, the creator of Line of Duty, responds to reports of a ‘confirmed seventh series.’

Show writer Jed Mercurio has put an end to rumors that Line Of Duty will be renewed for a seventh season.

Following a series of covert meetings, press stories surfaced over the weekend claiming that the hit crime drama’s executives had drawn up plans for a new series.

Following the finale episode in May, in which the identity of H was revealed, supporters demanded a seventh season.

According to the Daily Star, a source said: “Another series is in the works. This is the news that a lot of people have been waiting for.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, and it will take some time.” Fans will most likely have to wait a few years for it to debut on television.” However, the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio, has tweeted that these rumors are false.

According to TV insider, “Tabloids launch new season of bogus #LineofDuty clickbait.”

“The BBC has made no official statement regarding a seventh series.

“I’m looking forward to having a chat with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be,” BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said in a statement.

The BBC’s Line Of Duty this year was a big success.

The last episode drew 15 million people, setting a new television record.

In September, Line of Duty won two awards at the National Television Awards.