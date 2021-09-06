Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are expecting their first child together.

Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar, star of “Counting On,” will soon be a father since his wife, Katey Nakatsu, is expecting their first child.

The 22-year-old “19 Kids and Counting” star announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing two photographs of himself and his 23-year-old wife. Jed and Katey share a beautiful kiss in the first photo, while carrying a banner that reads, “And then There Were 3.” Jed was carrying his wife in the second photo, and the two of them were giggling at the camera.

He joked in the caption, “She tested positive, but not for [COVID-19].”

Their bundle of joy is expected to come in spring 2022, according to the couple.

Messages of congratulations poured in from Jed’s friends, admirers, and siblings.

“Congratulations, you two! Jason Duggar, his brother, said, “I loved the announcement.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jed’s older sister, said, “Incredibly so excited for y’all!” You’ll be the best parents ever!”

“I’m very happy for you!!! Also, the video was fantastic!” Forsyth, Joy Duggar wrote.

In a video posted on their YouTube account, the couple revealed further details about the pregnancy, including how they learned they were expecting their first child.

“We went to the store and bought a pregnancy test. For the past few weeks, I’ve had a strange sense. Katey explained, “I’ve been experiencing cramping, bloating, and a variety of other strange symptoms.” “I’m going to have to take a pregnancy test.” If the result is negative, we should consult a doctor to ensure that everything is in order.”

“It was positive!” Jed exclaimed after seeing the results. We’re expecting a child!”

Jed, a twin and the tenth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, married Katey in Arkansas in April after a year of discreet courtship.

A representative for the Duggars told People at the time, “The pair married in a private ceremony Saturday with family and close friends in attendance.” “It was a lovely ceremony, and the whole family is overjoyed for them.”

Jed also verified the good news by posting a snap of their wedding on Instagram. He wrote a nice homage to his wife to go along with it.

"I have prayed for my future husband for a long time, without knowing who that person would be," he wrote. "God answered my prayers through Katey in ways I could never have imagined! We've had a wonderful year quietly establishing our relationship, and every time we've spent together has been incredible! I'm grateful to God for bringing Katey into my life.