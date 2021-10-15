JD Robinson Discusses ‘Poor’ Play and Shan’s Against Him Strategy on ‘Survivor 41.’

On Wednesday’s episode of “Survivor 41,” Jairus “JD” Robinson learnt a hard lesson.

The 20-year-old college student was the fifth person voted off of “Survivor 41” after entrusting his extra vote advantage to Ua tribemate Shantel Smith, also known as Shan on the show.

After jotting JD’s name down and clutching his additional vote, Shan pulled off her second massive blindside in as many weeks.

JD, a huge “Survivor” fan, told Entertainment Weekly that being voted out of his tribe unanimously was difficult to accept since he “wanted so much to contribute to the game’s progress.”

“I really wanted to play hard, and I wasn’t in a situation where I could be in control,” he explained. “So I really wanted to make the merge so I could change my trajectory, because I knew I was playing terrible pre-merge.”

Watching the program, which was shot six months before it aired Wednesday, and seeing himself fail up challenges and Shan’s treachery was “painful,” according to the college student.

JD also revealed that, despite the fact that it appeared to viewers that he didn’t have much of a strategy, he was “strategizing so much” on the show, but that he “didn’t have the social capital to be able to make those ideal movements.”

In an interview with EW, JD stated that his decision to give Shan the upper hand was “bad ‘Survivor’ play on my part.”

In a separate interview with TVLine, he emphasized that he made the decision “out of necessity,” not out of passion or the first bond they developed on the show.

“It was the only play I had,” JD remarked, referring to the play as a “Hail Mary.” I didn’t want to give it to her at first. That first time, I wanted to vote Ricard out with Brad and Genie, but Brad wouldn’t even speak to me. The only alternative I had was to try to purchase Shan’s loyalty and persuade the person in authority — which I could see was Shan the entire time — to want to work with me.” JD also revealed that he didn’t want to work with Shan and Ricard Foye at the time, but did so “out of necessity” because he didn’t have anybody else to turn to.

He told TVLine that he had multiple unaired confessionals in which he complained about their using him as a “puppet,” adding, “I.