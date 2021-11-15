Jazz Jennings praises her brother Sander for keeping their family together in the face of adversity.

Jazz Jennings appreciated her brother Sander Jennings’ contribution to keeping their family together despite the ups and downs.

Sander, 23, came to Instagram on Sunday to share photographs and a video from the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The first shot showed him standing shirtless in the middle of a crowd, flashing a wide smile at the camera. Another photo showed him giggling with his pals.

Sander captioned the photo, which also included a video of him dancing, singing, and having a good time, “Being happy never goes out of style [red heart emoji].”