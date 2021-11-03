Jazz Jennings is ‘humiliated’ by a 100-pound weight gain and his family’s ‘fat-shaming.’

Jazz Jennings is opening out about the hardships she’s faced as a result of her recent weight increase.

In a trailer for Season 7 of Jennings’ TLC reality series “I Am Jazz,” released Monday, the 21-year-old transgender activist said that her eating habits changed as a result of her mental health difficulties, and that she had gained about 100 pounds in two years.

“I do get fat shame from my family,” Jennings admitted. “It humiliates me tremendously.” Jennings revealed that she had planned to attend Harvard University two years ago. She ultimately opted to postpone her trip in order to “refocus and recenter” after a hectic year.

“I was genuinely having a lot of problems with my mental health. I began binge-eating and began to gain weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, weight, And here I am today, about 100 pounds heavier “she stated

She described her regular breakfast as “quick food, maybe a doughnut or two, and then two bagels” at one time. Jennings’ family also admitted that she “falls off the wagon” from time to time. Jennings posed for shots in a sports bra and athletic shorts in another scene, removing her top and exposing her “huge old tummy.”

She also mentioned that the hobbies she used to like, such as kickball and tennis, have become more difficult as a result of her weight gain.

“I’m not in good shape. “Be kind with me,” the reality star implored her loved ones before confessing, “I can’t do so many things with my body that I used to be able to accomplish because of all this excess weight.”” In June, Jennings stated that she suffers from binge eating disorder in an Instagram post. She posted side-by-side images of herself before and after she gained weight, along with a long caption about the “significant amount of weight” she gained.

The TLC celebrity explained that her illness, along with “an increased hunger” brought on by the meds she takes, caused her to gain roughly 100 pounds in the last two years.

“My bingeing, along with an increased appetite caused by some of the medications I’m taking, has resulted in me gaining about 100 pounds in less than two years,” she explained.

Jennings assured fans that she was ready to “alter my ways” and “turn over a new leaf” and that she wanted to hold herself accountable.

Season 7 of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” premieres on November 30 at 9 p.m. EST.