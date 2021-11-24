Jay-Z sets a new record for the most Grammy nominations ever received by an artist.

Jay-Z has set a new record for the most Grammy nominations ever received. The rapper has surpassed Quincy Jones, who now has 80 nominations, with a total of 83 nominations.

Jones and the 51-year-old rapper and businessman were earlier tied with 80 nods each. However, after garnering three Grammy nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, he broke her record on Tuesday. Kanye West’s “Donda” garnered one nomination for Album of the Year, and DMX’s “Bath Salts” and West’s “Jail” received two nominations in the Best Rap Song category. Paul McCartney, a former member of the Beatles who received two new Grammy nominations in 2022, comes in second with 81 nominations overall.

In 1998, Jay-Z won his first Grammy. He garnered the most nominations for his album 4:44 in 2017, with eight, however he did not win in any of the categories for which he was nominated. The musician has earned 23 Grammy Honors over his career, including Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2018 for “Everything is Love” and four Best Rap Song awards, including “Savage” and “Empire State of Mind.” Jay-Z has a net worth of over $1.3 billion as of this year, making him one of the highest-paid superstars in the world. For the most of his career, the Brooklyn native has dominated the rap categories at the Grammys, earning nominations for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Pop Duo.

While the singer has lambasted the Grammys in some of his songs, he and his wife Beyonce host a pre-ceremony brunch every year during awards season.

Meanwhile, Beyonce holds the record for the most Grammy wins in history, which she set at last year’s awards show. The female musician won her 28th Grammy award in 2021, making her the most nominated woman and most rewarded singer in Grammy history.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Grammy success has spilled over to their children, with their oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter winning her first Grammy at the 2021 Grammys at the age of nine, making her one of the youngest Grammy winners ever.