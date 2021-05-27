Jason Tartick Reveals How Much Money He Was Offered to Film ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Money is one of the numerous reasons reality stars appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Jason Tartick revealed the amount of money he was paid for filming the dating show.

Jason Tartick was a contestant on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette.”

Are Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Planning to Start a Family?

Becca Kufrin starred in Season 14 of The Bachelorette. Tartick battled it out for the final rose. His hometown was Buffalo, New York, and he worked as a banker.

At first, he had a good bond with Kufrin, and he made it to week 9. She, on the other hand, sent him home, claiming she couldn’t see him in her future. He later returned with a scrapbook chronicling their relationship to speak with Kufrin. She still hasn’t returned him.

Tartick had a lot of fans, but he didn’t show up on Bachelor in Paradise. He did rekindle his romance and is now engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jason Tartick discusses the amount of money he was promised to make a movie.

‘The Bachelor’: Jason Tartick Turned Down the Chance to Propose to Kaitlyn Bristowe

Tartick was offered to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. He revealed how much he was offered and how he tried to get a bigger paycheck.

“They hit me up, and they’re like, ‘Hey, do you want to do Bachelor in Paradise? What’s this other show that pays $400 each day? You could be there for up to like 30 days, something like that,’” Tartick said on the Trading Secrets podcast.

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, great. $400 every day for 30 days is $12,000. 'Wow, that's wonderful.'