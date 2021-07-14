Jason Sudeikis Admits He Has No Idea Why He and Ex-Fiancée Olivia Wilde Split Up

Jason Sudeikis has spoken out about his breakup with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, revealing that he still doesn’t know why they broke up.

Sudeikis was on the cover of GQ’s August issue, and he confirmed that he and Wilde “broke up in November 2020” in an interview.

He also admitted that he is still processing the end of their relationship and that he hopes it will make more sense in the future.

The 45-year-old actor told GQ, “I’ll have a better idea of why in a year.” “And an even better one in two, and an even better one in five, and it’ll move from being a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” says the author.

The couple began dating in 2011 and announced their engagement in 2013, however they never married. Sudeikis and Wilde have a 7-year-old son named Otis and a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Sudeikis continued, “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” adding, “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Sudeikis also discussed his character Ted Lasso during the conversation, adding that they had a lot in common. When “Ted Lasso” was first released, he said he was asked a lot of questions, the gist of which was always, “How much do you and this character genuinely have in common?”

Lasso’s marriage did not work out in his Apple TV+ series, and the first season ended with him getting divorced and having to rethink his ties with his ex-wife and kid.

Sudeikis, on the other hand, made it clear that the project had nothing to do with his real-life relationship with Wilde.

“And yet,” he added, “one has nothing to do with the other.” “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. Everything that happened in season one was founded on events that occurred before it. A lot of stuff happened three years ago. Do you get what I’m saying? I’m hoping the story is bigger than that. And anything I’ve gone through has been experienced by others. Isn’t that one of the good things? In that sense, it’s humbling.”

Sudeikis also revealed that Wilde was the one who urged him to take on the role.

“That night, it was there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.