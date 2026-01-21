Jason Statham’s Action-Packed January: Streaming Success and New Film Debut

Jason Statham continues to dominate both the small and big screens, showcasing his unmatched action star credentials this January. The British actor is riding a wave of success with the streaming resurgence of his 2023 film Meg 2: The Trench on Prime Video, alongside his upcoming feature, Shelter, set to hit theaters.

Streaming Triumph with ‘Meg 2’

Released on Prime Video earlier this month, Meg 2: The Trench has unexpectedly surged in popularity, climbing to the #7 spot on the streaming platform’s U.S. charts. Despite its quiet arrival without major promotional backing, the film’s continued success highlights Statham’s enduring appeal. In the movie, the actor leads a team of scientists on a high-stakes mission to face down another megalodon, the monstrous prehistoric shark.

While Meg 2 didn’t match its predecessor’s $500 million global box office haul, it still earned a solid $398 million worldwide, cementing its status as a commercial success. The film’s return to prominence on streaming is notable, with reports from Flix Patrol showing it outpacing other blockbuster films like the Mission: Impossible series and 21 Jump Street movies. The appeal appears to be the irresistible combination of giant sharks and Statham’s action-packed heroics, keeping viewers hooked long after its theatrical run.

This newfound interest in the Meg franchise has sparked speculation about a third installment, with fans hoping for more shark-filled adventure. The series is based on Steve Alten’s novels, which offer numerous sequels that could serve as the foundation for future films, although there has been no official word yet on the next chapter. The movie’s international success, driven by collaborations between U.S. and Chinese production companies, may face complications amid the current political climate, but the franchise’s global box office power makes a third film likely.

Statham’s New Role in ‘Shelter’

Statham is also preparing to showcase his versatility in Shelter, a survival drama directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Unlike his typical high-octane action roles, this film offers a more intimate, character-driven story. Statham portrays a reclusive man living on a remote coastal island who is forced to protect a young girl from a violent storm. As their survival journey unfolds, Statham’s character confronts his dark past while ensuring the girl’s safety from both natural and human dangers.

Alongside Statham, the cast features Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy, adding gravitas to the emotional and tense narrative. Shelter is produced by Black Bear Pictures and Punch Palace, with the thriller receiving an R rating for its violence and some coarse language. An advance screening is set for January 27, 2026, at Galleria 6 in St. Louis, with interest expected to be high among Statham’s fanbase.

With two major projects under his belt this January, Statham continues to prove that he’s not only a powerhouse in action cinema but also capable of handling diverse roles with emotional depth. His streaming success with Meg 2 and his upcoming big-screen thriller Shelter both highlight his staying power in Hollywood’s action genre.