Jason Statham Talks Stunts, New Role in ‘Shelter’

Jason Statham, renowned for his relentless action roles, has opened up about the physical toll of his career and the emotional depth of his latest film, Shelter. At 58, the British actor is showing no signs of slowing down, continuing his commitment to intense action sequences while embracing a more emotionally nuanced role.

Statham Reflects on Stunt Work and Injuries

Speaking at the premiere of Shelter in January 2026, Statham shared candidly about the injuries sustained throughout his career. “There have been a lot of stunts where I went too far,” he admitted, mentioning frequent neck injuries and other physical setbacks. Despite the pain, he maintains a mindset of embracing risks: “In for a penny, in for a pound,” he said, emphasizing his hands-on approach to stunts.

While some might delegate dangerous sequences to stunt doubles, Statham has always preferred to do as much as he can himself. “I like to get in front of the camera and do as much as I can,” he explained. With years of training in various disciplines, the actor has become known for his dedication to authentic action, ensuring his performances resonate with audiences.

Even at his age, Statham remains determined to continue taking on physically demanding roles. “As you get into your later years, you’re less bouncy than when you were 25, but I’m still going,” he said, attributing his endurance to a strict regimen of physiotherapy. He humorously acknowledged the challenges of maintaining his physique, recalling past injuries, including a torn bicep and a “screwed up” neck, which have come from his intense commitment to action filmmaking.

A Shift to a More Emotional Role in ‘Shelter’

In Shelter, Statham steps away from his typical high-octane action roles to portray a more emotional character. His character, a reclusive former assassin, is forced to confront his troubled past when he rescues a young girl during a violent storm. The film’s director, Ric Roman Waugh, described it as an emotional experience, highlighting its gritty realism and lack of reliance on heavy visual effects. “Everything is real, authentic, and grounded,” Waugh emphasized, underscoring the film’s raw and impactful nature.

The storyline is a departure from Statham’s usual fare, focusing on the redemption arc of his character, who is on the brink of despair before finding a new sense of purpose in protecting the girl. “For me, it’s about two lost souls coming together and finding purpose,” Statham explained. The emotional core of the film is deeply tied to the chemistry between Statham and his young co-star, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, who plays the girl he rescues. “She’s very talented, I think we’re going to see a lot of her,” Statham noted.

As for the film’s physical demands, Statham faced some of his toughest sequences yet. A particularly challenging scene involved an open-sea rescue that pushed him to his physical limits. “It’s hard to make underwater work look good,” he said, recalling the difficulty of swimming in heavy clothing. Despite the challenges, he said the nerves that once accompanied such stunts had long faded. “There’s nothing to be nervous about anymore,” he said, noting that his anxiety now stems from wanting to “do something good and get it right.”

Statham’s commitment to realism in his action roles has earned him widespread respect in the industry, and his dedication extends beyond the camera. He has long advocated for greater recognition of stunt performers, even calling for a dedicated Oscar category to honor them. “They’re the unsung heroes,” he said of the stunt teams, whose contributions he credits for making action films successful.

As 2026 unfolds, Statham has a busy year ahead. Following the release of Shelter, he will star in several upcoming projects, including the sequel to The Beekeeper, titled Mutiny, and the reunion with director Guy Ritchie for Viva La Madness. Statham remains tight-lipped about the details but expressed his excitement about working with Ritchie again, who helped launch his career. “I owe him a lot,” Statham said.

Shelter will hit cinemas on January 30, 2026, marking yet another significant chapter in Statham’s storied career. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to seeing a new side of the actor, who continues to challenge himself while never forgetting the team that helps bring these thrilling tales to life.