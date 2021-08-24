Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause We’d been dating for two months before going public: we’re ‘private and secretive.’

Chrishell Stause has stated that she and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim began dating months before their relationship was announced.

The 40-year-old star of “Selling Sunset” spoke with E! News’ “Daily Pop” on Monday, where she revealed new facts about her love life. Stause revealed that she and the 44-year-old head of the Oppenheim Group had been dating for two months before making their relationship Instagram official on July 28.

“It’s just one of those things,” says the narrator. You don’t want to tell everyone and hear everyone’s opinion before you know what it is,” Stause explained. “For as long as we could, we remained very private and discreet until we realized the walls were closing in on us. People were becoming more aware of it.”

The former “Days of Our Lives” star and Oppenheim, on the other hand, have no qualms about letting the world know.

Stause explained, “We got to the point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew precisely what it was, so it’s all okay.”

Last month, they announced their relationship while on vacation in Europe with Jason’s twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise.

Fitzgerald, Stause’s “Reality Games” co-host, was the first among her close friends to learn of her connection with Oppenheim, according to Stause.

“We are always collaborating. She described herself as “our dearest buddy.”

Fitzgerald, who has been happily married to her husband Romain for three years, dated Oppenheim in the past, according to Stause. She did emphasize, however, that it occurred a long time ago and that there is no awkwardness between them.

She explained, “That was so many years ago.” “At this point, I just feel like we’re all best friends.” Her and Romain [Bonnet] are in such a good mood. It’s almost as if it’s a family company… It was OK that she knew because she could divert any [attention]because Mary was present, so we were all just hanging out as a group.”

She also reassured fans that there is no behind-the-scenes drama and that everything they’ve seen on reality TV is just that, including allegations that Fitzgerald is Oppenheim’s “favorite” agent.

Stause remarked, “It’s so amusing how the show twists things, the true dynamics in the office, because they don’t go around giving us listings.” “If somebody knows anything about real estate, they should go out and get their own listings. Mary has a habit of doing so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.