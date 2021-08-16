Jason Momoa’s Net Worth: The ‘Aquaman 2’ Star Makes $600,000 Per Episode For ‘See’

Jason Momoa, best known for his roles as Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones” and Arthur Curry in the DC superhero blockbuster “Aquaman,” is receiving a sizable salary for his new TV show “See.”

According to Variety, the 42-year-old Hollywood star earns roughly $600,000 per episode in the Apple TV+ series, which is presently in its second season. This means he was paid $4.8 million for the first season of “See,” which consisted of eight episodes.

Since the show’s launch in 2019, Momoa has played Baba Voss, a blind warrior, in the sci-fi drama.

After auditioning for “Baywatch: Hawaii” in 1999, Momoa got his break. Despite the fact that he didn’t have a resume, he was able to land the character of Jason Ioane, which he portrayed until 2001.

“I went to a casting call for Baywatch Hawaii when I was in Hawaii; it was practically a cattle call for 1,300 individuals. When I eventually got to the front of the line, seven hours later, they said, ‘Oh, you’ve needed to have a CV.’ ‘Oh yeah, well, I don’t have one,’ I said. ‘Dude, have you ever acted?’ they asked. In a 2018 interview with Square Mile, Momoa commented, “I was like, ‘No.'”

However, it was his performance as Khal Drogo, the chieftain of the Dothraki khalasar, in “Game of Thrones” in 2011 that made Momoa a household name. Although he did not earn as much as Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, he was well compensated for his brief appearance on the HBO fantasy series.

However, after his character was killed off in the first season of the show, he told InStyle that he was in debt and couldn’t get acting work for a long.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Momoa currently has a net worth of $14 million as a result of his ventures and endorsement deals after playing in “Game of Thrones.”

Momoa was cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe in 2014. He made his debut as the superhero opposite Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and reprised the role in 2017’s “Justice League.”

The 2018 standalone film “Aquaman,” starring Momoa as his character, went on to gross more over $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU picture ever.

Momoa is said to have been paid $15 million for the role. Brief News from Washington Newsday.