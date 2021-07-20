Jason Momoa To Reunite With Amber Heard For ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ Production In England

Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and the rest of the cast of the “Aquaman” sequel have returned to England and will begin filming “The Lost Kingdom” on Monday.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old Hollywood actor shared a short clip of himself talking about his return to the country the day before the shoot on Instagram.

“I’ve arrived in England at long last. It is a beautiful day outside. It’s incredible, and I’m going to start ‘Aquaman 2′ tomorrow,” the franchise’s lead actor stated while stepping outside in the video.

But before he could put on the Aquaman outfit, Momoa revealed that his hair would be restyled because the underwater superhero’s new look demands him to become blond.

He touched his curly locks and whispered, “This is the last day of the brown.”

“I’m going to be a blond,” she says. They are said to have more fun. That’s something I’m not sure of. We’ll put it to the test.”

Momoa went on to explain that he is looking forward to working again with filmmaker James Wan and the ensemble, which includes Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the film series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Patrick Wilson will reprise his role as Orm, while “Game of Thrones” veteran Pilou Asbaek has joined the sequel.

According to Wan’s Instagram photo at the time, the production of “Aquaman 2” began in mid-June, with a film slate in what appeared to be a snow-covered set.

Meanwhile, Heard’s participation in the film has sparked a lot of debate, with many fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp calling for her to be removed from the sequel.

Over 1.2 million people signed an online petition calling for her removal. During Depp’s court struggle with a British newspaper that named him a “wife beater,” the petition’s organizers labeled the 35-year-old actress a “domestic abuser.”

Late last year, rumors circulated that Heard might not return for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” due to the outpouring of criticism directed at her. In an exclusive interview with EW in November, she put an end to all the rumors.

“I’m ecstatic about the amount of fan love and admiration that ‘Aquaman’ has received, and the fact that it has sparked so much interest in Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be back. She told the site at the time, “I’m very psyched to film that.”