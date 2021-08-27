Jason Momoa talks on filming with ‘See’ Season 2 co-star Dave Bautista, calling him a “phenomenal actor.”

In a new interview, Jason Momoa opened out about his recent working experience with Dave Bautista.

The 42-year-old Momoa and the 52-year-old Bautista previously collaborated on the film “Dune.” And now, for the second season of Apple TV+’s “See,” the two have reunited. The “Aquaman” star recently chatted with Entertainment Weekly about his experience filming the new season of the sci-fi thriller with Bautista.

He remarked of Bautista, “I adore the guy.” “He’s a wonderful actor and a phenomenal human being. I enjoy being in his presence, and I believe he feels the same way about me.”

Despite the fact that they are incredibly fond of each other, their characters’ interactions are significantly different from their real-life connection. In the series, Bautista plays Edo Voss, the younger brother of Momoa’s Baba Voss. When Baba arrives to reclaim his daughter, whom Edo has stolen, Edo and Baba will reconnect. Baba is supposed to have had a tense connection with his brothers after killing their father and fleeing Trivantes for nearly two decades. After everything that has happened in their family, Edo resents his brother, so their reunion will be anything but calm.

Momoa and Bautista are also going to star in a film based on the “Lethal Weapon” franchise. Earlier this month, the former professional wrestler tweeted about the idea.

“I’m just going to toss this out there and see what happens.” Let’s get started… David Leitch directed me and Momoa in a buddy cop film a la “Lethal Weapon.” Ok! There you have it. Now it’s only a matter of waiting,” he remarked on Twitter.

The star of “Justice League” confirmed the idea and stated Bautista texted him before he tweeted. Momoa commended his co-star for treating him with respect.

Momoa remarked, “He did text me first, which shows how courteous he is.” “I was like, ‘Hell yes,'” she says. ‘Tell me where to sign, and I’ll be there.’ Then it turns out he tweeted it immediately after receiving my consent. After that, it became extremely popular. ‘All right, well, it’s that simple,’ you say. ‘Come on, buddy, let’s do it.’

Momoa also praised about Bautista’s fight scene prowess. It’s “terrifying,” he says, to perform a fight scene without seeing at the other person, but Bautista is a pro.

He continued, “I’m hoping that when I’m Bautista’s age, I’ll still be able to accomplish what he does.” “He’s one of those big men who knows how to move and fight. I have a great deal of admiration for him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.