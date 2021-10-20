Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman,’ claims he had multiple injuries while filming the sequel [Watch].

Jason Momoa had a difficult time filming “Aquaman 2.” The actor said he was injured many times on the production of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the highly anticipated sequel. When Momoa appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday, he stated, “I’m getting old is what’s happening.” “My vision was messed up. I just had something in there that cut it up, and then I’ll have to get surgery because I have a hernia and ribs that need to be removed. I’m basically getting pummeled.” The 42-year-old actor, on the other hand, guaranteed his fans that it will be a “wonderful movie” that they will “enjoy.” Momoa agreed with Ellen DeGeneres that he appeared to be injuring himself a lot during filming and highlighted that he is a “aging” superhero.

“Yeah, I just kind of give it. I enjoy my job and sometimes get a little too enthusiastic about it. Then there’s the issue of my age, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now “‘I told the 63-year-old host,’ he said.

The actor also discussed how he and his family “geeked out” on Billie Eilish during the premiere of “No Time to Die” on Sept. 28 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“We were completely taken aback when we saw her. I’d had enough. We were absolutely giddy with excitement “he stated

The sequel to DC Comics’ action-packed adventure “Aquaman,” which was released in December 2018, is “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The sequel is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

Momoa’s 16.5 million Instagram followers saw a snap of his character’s new costume last month. “The second round has begun. A new suit has been purchased. More action, please “he penned

In addition to his superhero film, Momoa will star in Christian Camargo’s “The Last Manhunt.”

He’ll also appear in the fantasy comedy “Slumberland,” which will be released in 2022. Francis Lawrence is in charge of the project. Kyle Chandler, Marlow Barkley, and India de Beaufort also star in the film.

Momoa is also said to be in the works for a revival of “Cliffhanger,” which is currently in development.