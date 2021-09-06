Jason Momoa Shows Off His ‘Aquaman 2’ Stealth Suit [Photos].

Fans have gotten a first glimpse at Jason Momoa’s new “Aquaman 2” suit. On Sunday, the actor shared photos of himself as Arthur Curry in the highly anticipated “Aquaman” sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” on Instagram.

The actor was dressed in a green and orange costume similar to the hero’s original comic book style in the first photo, but the character was dressed in a darker costume in the second.

Aquaman’s new appearance, dubbed “stealth suit,” is a skin-tight metallic costume with dark blue and grey embellishments on the arms and thighs.

“It’s time for the second round. A new suit has been purchased. Momoa wrote in the caption, “More action.”

James Wan, the director of “Aquaman 2,” posted the same photographs to his Instagram account, along with fresh information about the suit.

“Here’s @prideofgypsies in his traditional #Aquaman suit, as well as a glimpse of his other outfit—the stealth suit. Atlantean technology relied on the capacity of cephalopods to blend in. “The 80s blue outfit inspired David Leslie Johnson and me,” he stated, referring to the Aquaman suit that was famous three decades ago.

During the making of the first “Aquaman” picture, Momoa pitched Warner Bros. on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which was released in theaters in 2018. The sequel is intended to delve deeper into the several undersea realms introduced in the first movie. With “Aquaman” as the highest-grossing DC film based on a DC Comics character, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is predicted to fare well at the box office.

The plot of the future film is being kept under wraps, but Wan recently hinted at a possible location in the film when he released a snap of the “Aquaman 2” clapperboard codenamed “Necrus.” Necrus is a forgotten underwater metropolis in the DC world that doesn’t have a single location but appears in various regions of the ocean and is ruled by an alien satellite. It’s unclear whether the storyline will be included in the film.

Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Temuera Morrison are among the cast members of “Aquaman 2.”

On December 16, 2022, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be released in theaters.