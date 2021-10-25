Jason Momoa on Dwayne Johnson’s friendship and the ‘Dune’ filming experience.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Momoa have opened up about their bond.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old “Aquaman” star revealed that he and the 49-year-old “Black Adam” actor bond over parenting.

When questioned about their friendship, Momoa told ET, “Oh, it’s just like two parents.” “It’s fantastic. When it comes to [Chris] Hemsworth, it’s the same thing: you’re just buddies.” Nakoa-Wolf, 12, and Lola Iolani, 14, are Momoa’s children with wife Lisa Bonet. From Bonet’s first marriage to singer Lenny Kravitz, the “Game of Thrones” star is now a stepfather to her daughter, Zo Kravitz, 32.

Meanwhile, Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian have two daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3. With ex-wife Dany Garcia, he has a 20-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra.

ET presented a wonderful personalized video message Momoa made to Johnson’s daughter Tiana, who is an Aquaman fan, when she turned 3 years old in April during the interview.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be there, but I love you,” Momoa said in the video. “Tell your papa that I love him, too.” “Happy third birthday, I’ll see you soon. I love you, Jazzy and Tia.” Momoa commented on the thoughtful gesture, saying it wasn’t a huge thing because he and Johnson were friends, before praising his pal. “I believe he is doing a lot of good for the environment. And he’s a good father, and I’m striving to be one as well “Added he.

This wasn’t the first time Momoa had mentioned Johnson, whom he had known for nearly 20 years after meeting through a common acquaintance in Hawaii.

In a June appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the actor expressed his hope that they will be able to collaborate on a film when the time comes.

“We attempted to do a movie together, but he’s way busier than I am, and I’m fairly busy right now, so one of these days!” Momoa remarked.

Meanwhile, Momoa hailed his time on set of his upcoming picture “Dune” as “the most incredible experience.”

“I can’t believe I’m in this film at all. It’s incredible to be a part of this and then to collaborate with my hero “He was referring to Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker.

"I can't believe I'm in this film at all. It's incredible to be a part of this and then to collaborate with my hero "He was referring to Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker.

"My favorite director in the world," Momoa said of Villeneuve. He was also overjoyed at the prospect of working.