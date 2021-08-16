Jason Momoa Discloses Projects He Doesn’t Want His Children To Know About

Jason Momoa Opens Up About Projects He Doesn’t Want His Kids To Know About

Jason Momoa has admitted to not wanting to share certain work with his young children.

During an appearance on the Australian radio show “Fitzy and Wippa” on Saturday, the “Aquaman” star revealed the specific projects he doesn’t want his children to know about.

Momoa stated his children, 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, whom he has with his wife Lisa Bonet, are his biggest admirers.

He remarked of his recent films, such as “Sweet Girl” and “Dune,” that “they’re going to witness a lot of stuff that Papa’s been doing.”

“You couldn’t see that in the start of my career. You can, however, see what’s new.”

Wippa was moved by his statement to inquire about his children’s reactions to his leading part in “Baywatch: Hawaii,” the iconic Hawaii-set lifeguard series starring David Hasselhoff that aired from 1999 to 2001.

“We don’t say the B-word at home,” Mamoa explained.

“It’s all kept concealed, mate. He said, “It never occurred, right?” before bursting out laughing. In response to Wippa’s proposal that the initiative be “celebrated,” Momoa remarked, “We don’t talk about those words.” “Never was the B-word mentioned.”

Despite the fact that “Game of Thrones” is a fantastic show, the actor has stated that he will not let his children to watch it. In the season, Momoa played Khal Drogo, the love interest of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen.

“They also won’t watch ‘Game of Thrones,’ despite the fact that it’s a fantastic show. However, there are some things that you just can’t see on ‘Conan.’ So, superheroes and all, we’re set for the time being.”

Momoa stated earlier this month that his children are interested in acting, but that he is doing nothing to encourage them. Indeed, he stated on Entertainment Tonight that he would “do everything in his power” to keep them out of the situation.

“I love storytelling, I love theatrical stuff, I like directing and filming,” he told the publication, “but I really want them to go for other things.” “Perhaps if they genuinely desire it.” I do not, however, want them to pursue acting as a career. Individually, it’s quite hard, and I don’t want them to be under that sort of strain. I can bear that because I’m tough, but I wouldn’t put someone I care about through it.”