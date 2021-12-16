Jason Hitch, star of ’90 Days Fiance,’ died at the age of 45.

Jason Hitch, star of “90 Day Fiance,” died as a result of COVID-19 complications. On Wednesday, his sister Shannon confirmed the news to TMZ.

Shannon said the 45-year-old US Army veteran and Florida native died in a Florida ICU with his family by his side. She went on to say that, while her brother had no known previous illnesses, he was unprotected against the lethal virus to their knowledge.

“He would be deeply missed,” she expressed her condolences.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement announcing the reality star’s death on Wednesday.

Hitch appeared in the second season of “90 Day Fiance,” a reality show in which people from all over the world come to the United States for 90 days to live with their American fiances for the first time. That’s where he met and later married Cassia Tavares, a 23-year-old Brazilian woman who relocated to be with Hitch.

Tavares was frequently unimpressed by Hitch’s financial situation, his automobile, the weather, and Florida in general during the program, but Hitch tried to keep her entertained. “Cassia growing bored here has been on my mind,” he confessed to the cameras shortly after they returned to the United States. “The following 90 days are going to be difficult. I’m hoping to be able to correct everything.” In another episode, he added, “I don’t think I’m going to sleep for the next 90 days because I’m going to roam around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?”

Hitch and Tavares started Gifting Fun, a mail-order snack company, as a married couple. They split up in 2017 and divorced in February of this year.

Even after they parted ways, Hitch said his conversations with Tavares remained “cordial and courteous.” He also mentioned that a lack of communication was a major factor in their breakup. He went on to say that he still hoped to marry in the future.