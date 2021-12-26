Jarrad Branthwaite admits to being on loan at Everton and discloses a message from Rafa Benitez.

Jarrad Branthwaite has spoken about his feelings after scoring his first Everton goal against Chelsea, as well as his journey to that point.

With Rafa Benitez’s choices severely dwindling due to injury and illness, the centre-back was a surprising inclusion in the starting lineup for the trip to Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Those who did take to the field, on the other hand, recovered admirably and earned a 1-1 draw against Thomas Tuchel’s team, due to Branthwaite’s fantastic cross from Anthony Gordon.

Looking back on the goal, the defender admits that he doesn’t recall anything about his celebration in particular.

He stated, ” “When I scored against Chelsea last week, I couldn’t tell you what was going through my mind; all I know is that I was overcome with passion.

“My knee slide is still fresh in my mind.