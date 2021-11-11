Jared Leto claims that he never sent used condoms to the cast of “Suicide Squad.”

Actors might sometimes go above and above to immerse themselves in their roles. Jared Leto, who played the Joker in “Suicide Squad,” appeared to be overly invested in his role. The actor was rumored to have given bizarre gifts to his “Suicide Squad” co-stars, including used condoms, but he now insists it was all in good fun.

The actor denied the allegations in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly” on Tuesday.

“There were no used condoms, and 99.9% of what people read is nonsense.” “Any of the few gifts that were ever presented were offered in the spirit of joy and adventure, and they were accepted with laughter, fun, and adventure,” he said. “It’s all been captured on film! It was all filmed! People were passing away. We were only joking around “Leto remarked.

“I’m portraying the Joker,” he remarked, “so it’s fine if I crack a few jokes.” Nothing has ever crossed any lines, and it is not the responsibility of others on the internet to draw those lines.” “At the end of the day, I’m an artist. You can practically kiss my a** if I do something hazardous and you don’t like it “Added he.

Vanity Fair spoke with Viola Davis, who played federal agent Amanda Waller in the film, on Leto’s “horrific gifts.”

“I didn’t directly get any [gifts],” Davis said, but she did recollect Leto having a “henchman” place a dead pig on a table. “Then he sends a black rat to Margot Robbie.” In a box, it was still alive. She yelled, then kept it,” she explained.

During the “Suicide Squad” red carpet in 2016, the 49-year-old actor confirmed to E! News that he offered his castmates “anal beads” and “used condoms.”

"I understand this is a family show, but we can teach people here." "At the very least, they were put to good use," he added, before adding that he sent them to "everyone." "I did a number of things," the "Dallas Buyers Club" star stated, to "create an element of surprise, spontaneity, and to truly bring down the many walls that may be there." Leto may now claim that it was all a joke, but his co-stars at the time confirmed his strange abilities. "Jared has gone full Joker," Will Smith, who played Deadshot, told E! when he received used condoms. Margot Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn, the love interest of the Joker, also acknowledged that she used the contraception. "I've gotten so many crazy stuff," the actress remarked.