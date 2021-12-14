Japanese netizens criticize BTS’ Jin’s ‘Super Tuna.’

Some Japanese netizens have objected to a reference to the “East Sea” in a song released by BTS’ Jin to commemorate his birthday last week, citing a naming issue for the body of water that separates Japan and Korea.

The Korean-Japanese naming dispute has been going on for a long time. Japan refers to the body of water as “the Sea of Japan,” whereas Korea refers to it as “the East Sea.” The dispute began in 1992, when Japan contended that the water body should be referred to as “the Sea of Japan,” while Korea objected, claiming that the name had been used during the Japanese occupation.

“Super Tuna” is a novelty song published on Dec. 4 as a surprise gift to his dedicated followers by Kim Seok-Jin, also known as Jin, who is 29 years old.

The peppy song swiftly rose to the top of YouTube’s trending videos, and it is presently ranked No. 5 with over 28 million views since its debut earlier this month.

After racking up nearly 100 million views on the app in only a few days after its upload, the infectious melody spawned a TikTok dancing competition. Early this month, fans commented on the video using the hashtags #SuperTuna and #SuperTunachallenge, which became worldwide trending Twitter hashtags.

“My heart is racing, flap-flap/Where did my fish go?” the English lyrics of the sea-inspired song say.

Where is my fish? / East Sea, West Sea/

According to The Korea Times, “the lyrics did not sit well with Japanese fans, with one of them writing on Twitter, “It is incredibly upsetting that Jin published a song using the terms East Sea instead of Sea of Japan, the one and only name recognized internationally.”

“If the lyrics have been confirmed by HYBE (BTS’ agency), it means that the company is taking Japan lightly. We should strongly protest the company to modify the lyrics,” another Japanese Twitter user said. However, Korean fans quickly defended the BTS singer/dancer, claiming that Jin only used the word East Sea because it rhymes with West Sea.

“But whatever his intentions were, Jin is spreading the name East Sea abroad, and we should congratulate him for that,” a Korean admirer commented on Twitter, according to an article in The Korea Times.

A Korean internet user also posted a video of Kindergarten pupils dancing to the song “Super Tuna,” which has been rapidly gaining popularity in Korea. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.