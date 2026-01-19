January TV Premieres Bring Crime Thrills and Fantasy

As January 2026 draws to a close, a wide range of television programming across streaming platforms and traditional broadcast channels promises to captivate viewers. From a Game of Thrones prequel to gripping crime dramas, nature documentaries, and reality finales, the coming week offers a mix of excitement and suspense for every taste.

New Series and Returning Favorites

Among the most highly anticipated premieres is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which debuts on HBO and Sky Atlantic on January 19, 2026. This prequel to the iconic Game of Thrones series transports viewers to a time long before the Targaryens’ downfall, when dragons still soared across the skies. The story follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) through a series of adventures. With characters like Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) and Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel) rounding out the cast, the show is set to delight long-time fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.

On the crime drama front, After the Flood makes its highly anticipated return for its second season on ITV1 and ITVX on January 18. Detective Jo Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, faces a new and personal crisis, as she investigates a deadly combination of fire and flood risks in the small town of Waterside. As her investigation deepens, the case takes on darker personal implications, pushing Marshall to the edge in her pursuit of a killer. The show’s return follows the dramatic conclusion of its first season, leaving fans eager for more twists and turns.

For fans of heist thrillers, Steal promises suspenseful drama when it premieres on Prime Video on January 21. The series stars Sophie Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker thrust into an extraordinary situation when a gang of thieves targets her workplace. Detective DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), a man with his own troubled past, must navigate personal demons as he tries to uncover the criminal motives behind the heist. The gripping tension and character-driven storytelling are set to make Steal a must-watch this week.

Unique Mysteries and Nature Escapes

Streaming giant Disney introduces a fresh twist with The Beauty, a psychological thriller from Ryan Murphy, debuting on January 22. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are drawn into the glamorous yet perilous world of Parisian high fashion as they investigate the deaths of supermodels under bizarre circumstances. The investigation uncovers a chilling mystery involving a deadly sexually transmitted virus that transforms its victims into physically perfect, yet doomed, versions of themselves. The show promises “weird and wonderfully addictive viewing,” according to BBC.

For those seeking an escape into nature, the latest season of Winterwatch will be broadcasting live from the Mount Stewart estate in Northern Ireland on January 20 at 7 p.m. This marks the first time the show will be filmed in this unique location, with hosts Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, and Iolo Williams providing viewers with a glimpse into the wild stories of the UK’s winter. Topics will range from climate-driven shifts in animal migration to the challenges species face in an increasingly warming world.

Film buffs won’t be left out either. Netflix brings The Big Fake, an Italian crime drama based on the true story of master forger Toni Chichiarelli, on January 23. The film chronicles Toni’s ambitious rise in the criminal underworld of 1970s Rome as he becomes entangled with dangerous gangs. With a mix of crime and historical drama, the film is expected to captivate true crime fans.

Reality TV fans have something to look forward to with the finale of The Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on January 23. With only two episodes left, the competition is reaching a fever pitch. As the show nears its climax, the dramatic tension and intrigue over who will be revealed as the ultimate traitor promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Finally, Hulu is keeping its subscribers entertained with the return of popular series such as Tell Me Lies season three and A Thousand Blows season two, as well as the introduction of new content. With something for every genre, January’s final week brings a truly diverse and creative range of television programming to the screen.

Whether you’re in the mood for fantasy, crime, or nature, this week’s TV premieres are sure to keep you entertained during the long winter nights.