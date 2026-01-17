January 2026 Streaming Releases Crowd Screens With Major Premieres

The start of 2026 has delivered one of the busiest months in recent memory for the global streaming industry, as nearly every major platform rolls out high-profile movies, returning series, and live sports. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Paramount+ have all packed January with new releases, intensifying competition and giving subscribers an unusually wide range of viewing options.

Across genres and audiences, the month is defined by scale. Big-budget thrillers, fantasy expansions, college dramas, video game adaptations, and live championship sports are arriving in rapid succession, leaving viewers with more content than time to consume it.

Flagship premieres drive early momentum

Netflix opened the mid-month surge on January 16 with The Rip, a crime thriller that reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as Miami police officers. The story centers on the discovery of $20 million hidden in a derelict stash house, a find that fractures trust within the unit and draws dangerous outside attention. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, and Kyle Chandler, and leans heavily on betrayal, pressure, and escalating violence as loyalties are tested.

HBO Max followed on January 18 with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new series set in the world of Westeros. The show takes place roughly a century before Game of Thrones and about a century after House of the Dragon, adapting George R.R. Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” stories. Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire Egg. Unlike earlier entries in the franchise, the series adopts a lighter, more comedic tone, offering a contrast to the darker dragon-driven sagas that preceded it.

On Hulu, January 13 marked the return of Tell Me Lies for its third season. Based on the novel by Carola Lovering, the college-set drama continues the volatile relationship between Lucy and Stephen, played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. New cast members Iris Apatow and Costa D’Angelo join the season, which explores attempted reconciliation alongside unresolved betrayals that ripple through the wider friend group.

Returning hits and live sports fill out the slate

Apple TV Plus added to the month’s intensity on January 14 with the return of Hijack. Idris Elba reprises his role as business negotiator Sam Nelson, this time caught in a hostage crisis aboard a Berlin underground train. The series again centers on real-time tension and psychological maneuvering as Nelson works to save hundreds of passengers.

Prime Video continued its adaptation of the popular video game franchise Fallout with Season 2, Episode 5, released January 14. Showrunner Jonathan Nolan has described the second season as “bigger, weirder, and darker,” expanding the story into New Vegas. New cast additions Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani join Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins as the series deepens its post-apocalyptic world.

Disney Plus advanced its fantasy lineup with Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 7, also released January 14. The episode continues Percy’s journey through the Sea of Monsters in search of the Golden Fleece, alongside Annabeth, Clarisse, and his cyclops half-brother Tyson. With only one episode remaining before the season finale, the stakes rise as the threat posed by Luke and the Titan Kronos escalates toward Camp Half-Blood and Olympus.

Paramount+ has taken a broader approach in January, pairing scripted releases with an extensive slate of live sports. Original programming includes Barron’s Cove on January 1, new seasons of Landman and Tulsa King, and the debut of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on January 15. Additional releases include Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer on January 20, Canada Shore on January 22, and Season 3 of School Spirits, arriving January 28.

On the sports side, Paramount+ is streaming key NFL postseason matchups, including the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship, alongside the English Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League, NCAA Basketball, EFL Championship, Zuffa Boxing on January 23, and UFC 324 on January 24. Subscription pricing remains tiered, with the Essential plan starting at $8.99 per month and the $13.99 Premium plan offering Showtime access and live CBS streaming.

The service is also promoting discounts, including 50% off for students and free Essential plans for eligible Walmart+ members and T-Mobile customers, reinforcing its strategy of combining entertainment, sports, and value.

With so many premieres arriving almost simultaneously, January 2026 underscores how aggressively streaming platforms are competing for attention. From a $20 million stash house in Miami to underground tunnels in Berlin, from mythological seas to radioactive wastelands, the month’s offerings reflect both the scale of investment and the growing challenge for audiences: deciding what to watch first.