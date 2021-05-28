Janine is Alive in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Episode 8 Preview

June (Elisabeth Moss) searches for Janine (Madeline Brewer) in the aftermath of a blast in the last minutes of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 5, “Chicago.” Many fans are concerned that Janine is no longer alive. June, on the other hand, appears to be very much alive in a trailer for Episode 8.

In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Episode 6, June departs Chicago without Janine.

Moira (Samira Wiley) finds June in the rubble of the bombing in Season 4 Episode 6, “Vows,” and tries to persuade her to escape. June, on the other hand, is concerned about Janine, as the two were together when the bomb went off.

June looks for her buddy Janine, but she isn’t there. She drags Moira out the door and toward the boat. June eventually makes it to Canada safely, as seen in episodes 7 and 8.

A new episode of The Handmaid's Tale is now available to watch online.

May 12, 2021 — Hulu (@hulu)

June’s breakdown of Serena in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is spot on.

Janine is alive in a trailer for Season 4 Episode 8 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

June prepares to testify against Gilead and the Waterfords in a sneak peek for the forthcoming episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Testimony.” June and Moira are overheard talking about the healing process and June’s rage towards their captors.

However, Janine is seen lying down in what appears to be a cell in a brief sequence. She is wearing a blood-stained gauze eye patch and appears to be in a stupor.

It’s unclear whether this is a flashback of Janine’s time in Gilead or a glimpse into her current situation. Janine could be back in Gilead’s hands if she is still alive. Or she could have been kidnapped in Chicago by a rival faction.

